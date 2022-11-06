Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.64.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $48.79.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $836.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.22 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after buying an additional 812,355 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,685,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,092,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,347,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,850,000 after buying an additional 131,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 44.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after buying an additional 781,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

