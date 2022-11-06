Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Announces Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 11.8 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $34.30 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 99.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after acquiring an additional 749,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 389.9% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 30,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,330 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

