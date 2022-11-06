Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Announces Earnings Results

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 11.8 %
NYSE:WPM opened at $34.30 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.
Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.
WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
