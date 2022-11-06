Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Boosted by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $133.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.82. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $245.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.68 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

