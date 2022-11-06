WhiteBIT Token (WBT) Trading Down 39.9% This Week

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last seven days, WhiteBIT Token has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. One WhiteBIT Token token can currently be bought for approximately $8.66 or 0.00040705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $535.38 million and $28.29 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WhiteBIT Token

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. The official website for WhiteBIT Token is whitebit.com. WhiteBIT Token’s official message board is blog.whitebit.com.

Buying and Selling WhiteBIT Token

According to CryptoCompare, “WBT is a utility token of a European cryptocurrency exchange, WhiteBIT. The token supply is limited to 400 000 000 WBT, with no new tokens to be created in the future. 200M are treasury tokens backing the total amount and will be unlocked within the following three years. WhiteBIT Token gives certain benefits to its holders: up to a 50% increase in referral rates, reduced fees, free AML checks, ERC20/ETH tokens withdrawals, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteBIT Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteBIT Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteBIT Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

