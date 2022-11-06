WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

