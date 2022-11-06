WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for 8.9% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 45.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 232,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 72,240 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 131.1% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. 1,994,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,083. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $581.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.32 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $4,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $4,136,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,646,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,472,144.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 126,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $5,500,279.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 631,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,067.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,222. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

