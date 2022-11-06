WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.35

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.35 and traded as low as $40.22. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 78,153 shares traded.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

