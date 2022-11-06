WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.01

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.01 ($0.34) and traded as low as GBX 28.56 ($0.33). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 29.05 ($0.34), with a volume of 172,022 shares.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.99.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DES. Creative Planning grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,707,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 78,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,656,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,450,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,934,000 after purchasing an additional 85,095 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,364,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,516,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,098,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

