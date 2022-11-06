Wolfe Research Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $350.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wolfe Research from $370.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Macquarie began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $265.69 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.