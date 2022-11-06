WOW-token Price Tops $0.0456 on Top Exchanges (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $456.50 million and $15.00 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.07 or 0.01675853 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00031079 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00045636 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.07 or 0.01812740 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001563 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04588692 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $13.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

