XDC Network Hits Market Capitalization of $378.73 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, XDC Network has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. XDC Network has a market cap of $378.73 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.25 or 0.00595773 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.07 or 0.31032832 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000289 BTC.

XDC Network Coin Profile

XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 12,305,012,699 coins. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

