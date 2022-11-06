XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $376,963.00

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. XIDO FINANCE has a total market cap of $50.25 million and approximately $376,963.00 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One XIDO FINANCE token can now be bought for $1.77 or 0.00008348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00598824 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,631.50 or 0.31191796 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000282 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE was first traded on September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official website is xido.finance. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance.

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIDO FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

