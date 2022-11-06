Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

XPER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a top pick rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of XPER opened at $11.25 on Friday. Xperi has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

About Xperi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 389.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Xperi by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Xperi by 222.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

