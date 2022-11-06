Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
XPER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a top pick rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Xperi Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of XPER opened at $11.25 on Friday. Xperi has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $26.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi
About Xperi
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xperi (XPER)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.