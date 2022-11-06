XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.82.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $83.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpark Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

