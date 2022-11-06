XRUN (XRUN) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. XRUN has a market cap of $350.67 million and $938,908.00 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00594724 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,598.88 or 0.31010679 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000310 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

