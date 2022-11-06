Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 10,472 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 12.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $2,495,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on UHS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $112.07 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.50 and a 1-year high of $158.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.22 and a 200 day moving average of $108.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.