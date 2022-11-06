Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 27,455 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,455 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,039,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,672,000 after buying an additional 6,540,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at $73,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.89.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

