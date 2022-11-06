Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,572 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.86.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.08. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

