Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 22,624 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 329.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

Ross Stores stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

