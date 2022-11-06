Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 3,074 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $552.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Humana

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.71.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

