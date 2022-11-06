Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Argus cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 7.7 %

MGM stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $362,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $154,810.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

