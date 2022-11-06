Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.70 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in Citigroup by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $45.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

