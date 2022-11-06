Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.79 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.