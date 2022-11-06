Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.95 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $481.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $491.15.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.