Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,686 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

