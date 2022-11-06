Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $42,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in HubSpot by 29.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in HubSpot by 55.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Shares of HUBS opened at $265.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

