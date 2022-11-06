Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.03.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter.
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
