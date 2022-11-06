Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $51.23 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, Zcash has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $51.23 or 0.00242910 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $801.42 million and approximately $56.62 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00085195 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00065788 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002914 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,644,706 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

