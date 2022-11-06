ZClassic Achieves Market Cap of $453,174.04 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $453,174.04 and $26.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00251472 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00085051 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00067316 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002912 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

