12,471 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Purchased by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of HC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after buying an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 37,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.24. 65,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,445,446. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.46.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

