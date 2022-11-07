12,952 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after buying an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,751,770,000 after buying an additional 539,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,198,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,490,057,000 after buying an additional 1,613,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $175.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Edward Jones downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.1 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,476 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,118,711. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.81 and its 200 day moving average is $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

