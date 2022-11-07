13,083 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,583,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,605 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,962,000 after purchasing an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,587,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,167,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,688.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 685,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 667,274 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

