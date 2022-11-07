14,300 Shares in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Purchased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,714,000 after purchasing an additional 388,772 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,606,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Autohome by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 260,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Autohome by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 463,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 159,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.
Autohome Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of Autohome stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Autohome
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Autohome (ATHM)
