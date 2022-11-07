15,000 Shares in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 83,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. Melius began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

