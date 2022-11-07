16,318 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 583,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 356,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $27.98. 79,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,781. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 160,862 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $7,882,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,570,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,959,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 520,480 shares of company stock valued at $25,030,013 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.03.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

