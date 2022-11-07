16,334 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ING. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $10.84 on Monday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.50) to €11.75 ($11.75) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.27.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

