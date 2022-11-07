1,707 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,859,000 after buying an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $2.60 on Monday, hitting $159.00. 36,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,346. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

