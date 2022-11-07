20,879 Shares in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,879 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 25.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth $1,624,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

NYSE BCC opened at $65.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.10%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

