20,975 Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.65% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter worth approximately $743,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IAPR opened at $22.77 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.

