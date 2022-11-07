2,529 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,459,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,422,000 after buying an additional 225,386 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,306,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,734,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology Price Performance

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

