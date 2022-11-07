2,663 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of Phraction Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 79 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,221 shares of company stock valued at $20,099,793 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

GOOG stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.42. 1,243,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,381,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.32. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

