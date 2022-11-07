26,778 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 46,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 84.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 206,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 94,983 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 10.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 434,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after buying an additional 39,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 62.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $49.29 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.