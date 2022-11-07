32,167 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Bought by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.89% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTXH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,213,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 34,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,332,000.

FTXH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.46. 3,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,086. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

