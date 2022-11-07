34,908 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.80. 7,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,630. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $53.57.

