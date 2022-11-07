3,828 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. ING Groep NV grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $503,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $247.43 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $235.59 and a 200 day moving average of $226.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

