440,000 Shares in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ring Energy by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of REI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Ring Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $432.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.30 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

