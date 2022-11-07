500 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Phraction Management LLC

Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2,386.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 516,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,215,000 after purchasing an additional 161,033 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $347.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,849. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $706.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.20 and its 200-day moving average is $427.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

