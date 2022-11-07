508,680 Shares in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Acquired by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 508,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Aurora Innovation makes up 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ AUR traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $1.89. 55,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,262. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

