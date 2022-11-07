5,412 Shares in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,412 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 158,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth $304,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $27.89 on Monday. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Several research firms have commented on E. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.40) to €14.10 ($14.10) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.50) to €19.00 ($19.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

