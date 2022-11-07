8,320 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS JPST traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,122,295 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.13.

